Tips to prevent mosquitoes following recent rain

Valley native John Jaramillo is already used to mosquitoes showing up after every rain event.

“I’m thankful for the rain because we needed it,” Jaramillo said. “I live behind a canal, so there isn't much I can do about it.”

Jaramillo said the best way he deals with the bugs is by staying indoors.

The home experts at Ted's Borderland Hardware store say there are ways you can get rid of the mosquitoes.

“Keep your lawns short, drop any standing water in flower pots,” store manager David Hernandez said. “Capture some water and make sure to dump those out to decrease the population of mosquitoes, or keep them out of the area and keep the area clean.”

If you want to take extra precautions, there are products you can buy, according to Hernandez.

“We do have a few things like outdoor foggers that folks can use, mosquito repellant and of course bug zapper lights,” Hernandez said.

