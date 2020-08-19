Tito's Vodka will hand out 27,000 free bottles of hand sanitizer Thursday in Edinburg

Tito's Handmade Vodka will hand out 27,000 bottles of hand sanitizer Thursday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the company will hand out free bottles of hand sanitizer at the Bert Ogden Arena, 4900 S. I-69C in Edinburg.

"Due to the tens of thousands of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, we are distributing 27,000 bottles of Tito's Hand Sanitizer to the Edinburg community for free via contactless pickup on Thursday, August 20," according to a statement posted on the company website.

The company will provide three bottles of hand sanitizer per car, according to the Tito's website.

Hand sanitizer will be distributed while supplies last. The giveaway is scheduled to end at 2 p.m. Thursday.

All passengers in the vehicle must wear face masks, according to the company website. The people who receive hand sanitizer must be 18 years old or older.

For more details, visit TitosVodka.com.