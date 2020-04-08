Total coronavirus cases hit 118 in Cameron County, 23 reportedly recovered

BROWNSVILLE – New coronavirus cases were announced in Cameron County. Officials say 10 people were confirmed to have tested positive Wednesday.

Three of the new patients are employees at Windsor Atrium and Veranda nursing homes. Four of the cases are linked to previous patients, three are travel-related and three are community-spread cases, according to a release.

The additional cases bring the total to 118 known cases in Cameron County. Twenty-three have reportedly recovered.