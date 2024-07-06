Tracking Beryl: The RGV is out of the forecast cone for Beryl

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is out of the forecast cone for Beryl.

Beryl may go through significant intensification as it approaches, but that intensification may lead to bigger and more hazardous impacts between Corpus Christi and Houston.

The advisory issued Saturday afternoon says Tropical Storm Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was located about 385 miles southeast of Corpus Christi.

Beryl is still forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday. While the Valley is out of the forecast cone, there will still be occasional heavy rain bands and winds Sunday and Monday as the storm moves nearby, and coastal deterioration will be possible. For Hidalgo County, the rain will most likely happen east of the I-69C, and Starr County will be drier.

Tropical storm force winds of 39-57mph are possible along the immediate coastline (South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Port Mansfield) Sunday evening and night. Winds should be gone by Monday morning.

It might be a little breezy in Cameron and Willacy counties on Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours, but nothing near hurricane force.

“I wouldn't say we're dodging the bullet, I'd say we're being grazed by it,” First 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith said.

