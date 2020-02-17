Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at a California air force base early Monday. A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before 2:30 a.m., local time. Passengers will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia. Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

