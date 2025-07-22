x

Traffic light pole collapses in Weslaco

1 hour 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 6:50 PM July 22, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV photo

A traffic light pole collapsed in the city of Weslaco.

Channel 5 News cameras show the pole collapse at the intersection of Westgate Drive and Mile 10 N. caused a road closure.

Channel 5 News is at the scene. Check back for updates

