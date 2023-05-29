Train crashes into unattended vehicle in Sebastian, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office says

Photo credit: MGN Online.

A driver is being evaluated after a train collided with her vehicle Sunday evening in the area of Sebastian, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was unattended when the train crashed into it at the intersection of 7th Street and Business 77, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

The female driver is being evaluated by Willacy EMS, who responded to the scene along with the Sebastian Fire Department, the sheriff’s office, Texas Department of Public Safety.

Further details were not immediately available.