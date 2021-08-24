Tree planting ceremony held for fallen Mission police officer

Mission Police honored one of their own with a tree-planting ceremony one year after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Tuesday morning, Mission Police officer Jorge Cabrera was honored for his selfless service to the community by family, friends, and fellow police officers.

"This ceremony and what it means to us is, basically, to make sure that we honor him," Mission Police chief Robert Dominguez said. "We honor his family for their sacrifices— because we have to remember them as well [on] this special day. That's what we're doing here today, to honor him with this special tree dedication."

Cabrera died after weeks of fighting the coronavirus. His death is considered a line-of-duty death, as he contracted the virus on the job.

