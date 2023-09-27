Trial date set for suspect accused of killing man outside McAllen Masonic Lodge

A trial date has been scheduled for the suspect accused of killing a man outside the Masonic Lodge back in July.

Julio Diaz was arrested for shooting and killing Robert Wise. His trial date has been set for November 6.

The defense asked the judge to use Diaz's medical history as evidence.

"What I would like is an investigator and the authority to obtain records, and then I might file a motion for competency once we get records," defense attorney Lennard Whittaker Molina said.

Diaz is also facing arson charges in a separate case.

According to a criminal complaint, Diaz tried to set the McAllen Freemason Lodge on fire in September 2022.