McAllen murder suspect charged with arson
A man charged in the shooting death of a member of the Freemasons is now charged with arson.
A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News shows the arson charge was filed against 35-year-old Julio Diaz late last month.
Diaz was arrested in July after police say he recorded himself shooting 55-year-old Robert Wise outside the McAllen Freemason Lodge and posting the video on social media.
According to the complaint, Diaz threw a brick through the doors of the Masonic Lodge in September 2022, poured gasoline on the floor and lit a piece of cardboard on fire.
The complaint states a nearby surveillance camera recorded the incident.
Diaz admitted to his role in that fire after McAllen police arrested him in connection with Wise’s death.
Authorities obtained Diaz’s camera and found evidence that linked him to a February 2023 fire at the Masonic Lodge in Weslaco, the complaint stated.
Records show Diaz hasn’t been charged in the Weslaco arson case.
