Trio arrested in Harlingen for aggravated robbery, kidnapping of a minor

Pictured from left to right: Samuel Ariza, 18; Jesus Antonio Tovar, 22; Gabriela Portales, 19 (Photos courtesy of Harlingen Police Department)

HARLINGEN – Three people have been arrested in Harlingen on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

On Monday, at approximately 11:55 a.m. Feb. 17, Harlingen police responded to the 100 block of East Dominion Drive in reference to a person with a gun. Officials learned three people in a gold/tan colored vehicle presented “a handgun in a threatening manner, kidnapped and robbed a juvenile male” victim, according to police.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle occupied by three people and recovered a weapon. Police identified and arrested 18-year-old Samuel Ariza, 22-year-old Jesus Antonio Tovar and 19-year-old Gabriela Portales. The trio were charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of controlled substance.

Ariza’s bond was set at $375,000, Tovar received a $275,000 bond and Portales received a $375,000 bond.