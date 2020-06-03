Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall on Mexico Gulf coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche, dumping heavy rain on the already soaked region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday the storm had sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was expected to turn north later in the week, cross the Gulf of Mexico and eventually threaten the United States. But until then, forecasters expect Cristobal to meander along Mexico’s Gulf coast causing severe flooding. The hurricane center said it made landfall Wednesday morning near Atasta, just west of the major oil production town of Ciudad del Carmen.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
