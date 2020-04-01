Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate

HUTCHINS, Texas (AP) - Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas. The crash happened early Wednesday on Interstate 20 near Hutchins. Officials say the truck spilled toilet paper all over the interstate, shutting down traffic. The driver of the truck is OK. The Texas Department of Transportation tells WFAA that the load of toilet paper “burned extensively.” Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.