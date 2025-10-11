Trump directs the Pentagon to use 'all available funds' to ensure troops are paid despite shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has directed the Defense Department to use "all available funds" to ensure U.S. troops are paid Wednesday despite the government shutdown.
Trump said in a social media post that he was acting because "our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th."
He said he was using his authority as commander in chief to direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th." The Republican president added, "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS."
Troops were in danger of not receiving their next paycheck on Wednesday after the government shut down on Oct. 1, the start of the federal budget cycle.
