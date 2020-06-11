Trump heads to Dallas for race relations talk, fundraiser

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to address race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas as he weighs executive action on police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd. But notably, Dallas’ mayor and three top law enforcement officials, all of whom are black, won’t be on hand for the event. The city police chief, county sheriff and and county district attorney were not invited. And Mayor Eric Johnson was invited but will not be attending because of prior commitments. Trump will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Dallas campus of Gateway Church.

