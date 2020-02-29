Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Saturday he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.
Trump tweeted that he'll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.
Trump's appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
