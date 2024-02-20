Trump to promote China, Mexico-Canada trade deals to farmers

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to discuss new U.S. trade agreements with its North American neighbors and with China during an appearance Sunday in Texas at a convention of American farmers. When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention last year, he urged farmers to continue supporting him. They'd been suffering financially in the fallout from his China trade war. Trump's follow-up speech Sunday will give him a chance to make the case to farmers that he kept two trade promises he made as a candidate. Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China last week. He's expected to sign the North American trade agreement soon.

