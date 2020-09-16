TSC student reflects on the challenges she faced when her mother contracted COVID-19

One Texas Southmost College student is opening up on how she took care of her mother when she contracted COVID-19 and the challenges she faced.

Cassandra De La Cruz, a Texas Southmost College student in Brownsville said when her mom got sick in July, she had to juggle being a full time student and running her families' restaurant.

"It was rough working and then studying," De La Cruz said.

About a month later her mother fully recovered from COVID-19.

De La Cruz said she felt scared throughout the whole experience, but ultimately is proud of herself for passing her classes and wants people to take the pandemic more seriously.

"Every single day we have people that don't take care of themselves and feel like this is a joke, but really it's not," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz is now one semester away from becoming a teacher.

Watch the video for the full story.