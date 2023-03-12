TSC will hold the Scorpion Alumni Stinger on April 26

BROWNSVILLE – TSC will be hosting the Scorpion Alumni Stinger on April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

TSC and UTB/TSC alumni are encouraged to go socialize with other TSC alumni and reconnect with the college.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (956) 295-3695.