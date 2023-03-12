x

TSC will hold the Scorpion Alumni Stinger on April 26

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 April 03, 2019 5:26 PM April 03, 2019 in Community

BROWNSVILLE – TSC will be hosting the Scorpion Alumni Stinger on April 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

TSC and UTB/TSC alumni are encouraged to go socialize with other TSC alumni and reconnect with the college.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (956) 295-3695.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days