x

Tuesday, April 9, 2024: Night thunderstorm, temps in the 90s

10 hours 18 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 7:36 AM April 09, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days