Tuesday, April 9, 2024: Night thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Matt's Building Materials Store in Pharr to host grand opening
-
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes
-
New tax pilot program can help Valley residents file before deadline
-
Smart Living: Dealing with microaggressions at work
-
Heart of the Valley: Recognizing symptoms of diabetes