x

Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s
7 hours 2 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 July 09, 2024 8:09 AM July 09, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days