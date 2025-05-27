x

Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
5 hours 49 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 7:24 AM May 27, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days