Two-A-Day 2025 Tour: Mission Eagles

The Mission Eagles are going into the 2025 season under a new Head Coach that has over a decade of experience. Jody Cantu joins the Eagles after being the Defensive Coordinator that led the Edinburg Vela Sabercats to an undefeated season.

The Eagles are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and returning 15 starters.

"I'm super excited! I tell the kids all the time not to forget exactly the tradition here. They have five previous NFL draft picks and we have the stadium named after the great Tom Landry. So the expectations are high and I welcome the challenge."

Mission graduated their starting quarterback Diego Salinas and his back up, Alex Cano will now take over the reigns at QB. We'll also see the dynamic duo Shelby Sital and Jared Castro run it back for one more year on offense.