Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Hanna Eagles

The Brownsville Hanna Eagles are looking to finally end their playoff drought this year.

It's been five years since the last time Hanna found themselves in the postseason, all the way back in 2020.

During the 2024 season, they came within four points of ending that drought last fall in a nail-biting loss to the Harlingen Cardinals. That game ultimately decided the final playoff spot in the district, with Hanna on the outside looking in. Another district game also came down to the wire, with the Eagles losing by just six points to San Benito.

Hanna head coach Mark Guess says he feels the memory of those losses could help the team entering the 2025 district season.

“They understand what it’s like to be in those tight games now,” Guess said. “They have that experience and they know they can't make those mistakes early on and win those games they have to fight through that adversity and just continue working and trust in the process and trust in the system and never give up, never quit.”

Among the players returning for Hanna is Dominic Moya, last year’s leading tackler. The team also features a new starting quarterback in Albert Chavez.

Both of those players feel as though the team is taking the right steps towards turning the program around and turning Hanna back into a playoff caliber football team.

“Last year it made us realize the mistakes and our own personal challenges,” Moya said. “Like for example, the effort we gave on the field and our overall mentality during the games. We try to look on and not on the past and improve ourselves trying to get ourselves a better mentality and better playing style.”

“{There’s} a lot more chemistry in summer workouts,” Chavez added. “We've been working a lot… Our chemistry is really tight because we hang out outside of football… I’m just ready to play every game, take full advantage of every practice and every week.”

Hanna starts the season against McAllen Memorial in Week 1. District play starts in Week 7 against San Benito.