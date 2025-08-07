Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Rivera Raiders

It's been a long time since Brownsville Rivera football has consistently shined on the field.

Struggles for the program have been prevalent over the past decade, but a new coach brings hope to the program this fall. Johnny Garza takes over for the Raiders after a lengthy stint as an assistant coach on the San Benito staff.

"The last 10 years have been an experience for them that doesn't motivate them, it doesn't feel appreciated right now," Garza said. "We just gotta get better every day and put a product on the field that the parents and the community is proud about."

His prowess on the defensive side of the ball helped keep the Greyhounds as a perennial playoff team and led to numerous bi-district titles.

"I have a defensive coordinator background so the aggressiveness and the objective to get to the football is always on my mind," Garza said of the type of play style he wants his team to play with. "So defensively, I think you're gonna see a team that flies to the football and delivers a punch when it gets there."

Now, he's ready to take on the challenge of leading a program of his own and bringing brighter days to Rivera football.

"I brought in some creative minds to help [the offensive] side of the ball and there is a lot of senior leadership there," Garza added. "So, hopefully we can put some points on the board."

The players are already starting to feel the culture shift since Coach Garza and his staff took over.

They believe it's set to make a difference on the field this fall.

"I'm really confident in my team, in my coaches as well," Rivera senior defensive end Carlos Trevino said. "I feel like program is gonna turn it all around especially this year. I'm very confident in my team and what we're capable of."

"They're hungry," Garza added in regard to what he sees from the players. "They're out here super early before the sun rose, wake up the neighborhood, there's excitement."

Rivera starts the season with a Week 1 matchup against La Joya followed by one more non-district game against Edinburg North. They start district play in Week 3 with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.