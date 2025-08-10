Two-A-Day Tour 2025: Donna North Chiefs

The Donna North Chiefs are coming off a rough 2024-2025 season losing their starting quarterback early in the year to an injury.

They finished the season with an 0-8 district play competing in one of the most difficult districts in the region. District 15-5A ended in a three way tie with Flour Bluff, PSJA North, and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial taking a piece each of the district title.

This year the Chiefs are coming in with a lot more confidence and the desire to compete every single night.

"We understand the situation we're in but these players have been putting in the work. Our expectations are to go in and compete every night no matter what the outcome is." says Head Coach Juan Cuevas.