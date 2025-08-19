Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Harlingen Marine Military Academy

This year, the Harlingen Marine Military Academy Leathernecks will be under new leadership this year. Their new head coach, Israel Gracia, is taking over the program after departing from Santa Maria where he coached last fall.

On August 18th, the Leathernecks finally began practice. A much later start date than the teams across the rest of the Valley were able to hit the field.

"I was nervous coming out to this first day," Coach Gracia said. "But I felt really really pleased with what we had out there today. It was a lot more productive than I expected, but I'm excited, I really feel that we took a big step today."

All the players at practice had high praise for their new coach and the culture change he brought to the program.

"I feel like it's created more of a brotherhood within the team," Harlingen MMA wide receiver Brandon Smith said. "Everyone's wanting each other to get better... Iron sharpens iron. We're all getting better as a whole."

"Day 1 was good. We've got a lot to learn," senior quarterback Dash Varner added. "We've got a lot to do, but for Day 1 it was a good practice. We've got a lot of new kids that are gonna help a lot, we've got a new O-line, that's gonna help a lot, and I'm really excited."

The team struggled last season to achieve their goals, and felt part of the problem was not enough players buying in and forming a strong bond. This year, they feel that's changing and many of the players are hoping to do their part to help Coach Gracia establish the proper culture within the team.

"Communication is the biggest thing on defense," junior linebacker Mason Nesslien said of one thing the team is adding this year. "A lot of guys communicate, especially in the NFL and college, there's always communication. That's what makes them so good and that's what makes them win championships."

The Leathernecks start their season in Week 1 against Progreso.