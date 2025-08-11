Two-A-Day Tour 2025: McAllen Bulldogs

The McAllen Bulldogs finished the season with a 4-3 district barley missing the playoffs due to a three way tie with Mission and Palmview.

They had a slow start but picked up at the end of the season winning the last three consecutive games.

The bulldogs have key play makers coming back on both sides of the ball. Linebacker Oliver Shwartz, defensive end Fletcher Frisby and Cash Frisby, Wide receiver Finn Henderson, Cinco Jones, running backs Hunter Morley and Andres Garza all led by their new starting Quarterback Mccoy Wolthoff who's already being a great leader on the team.

"Every single play give it all we've got, work hard, keep that sour feeling in our mouth, use that to really strive and get better each and every day. That's our motto be the difference, get one percent better each and every day," says Quarterback Mccoy Wolthoff.