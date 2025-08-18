Two-A-Day Tour 2025: McAllen Memorial Mustangs

The McAllen Memorial Mustangs are looking to win their first District Title in four years. Last year they finished with a 5-2 district record securing a playoff berth but fell to Flour Bluff in the first round.

This year they're returning play makers on both sides of the ball including three-year starting quarterback Kane Coy. Also returning are running backs Jayden Soliz and Braxton Speights, wide receiver Michael Alaniz and the Defensive M-V-P Dalton Keller.

"They're great players, they're stars on the field defenses are going to have to worry about them. It's so great to play with them and get better." said Quarterback Kane Coy.