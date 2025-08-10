Two-a-Day Tour 2025: PSJA North Raiders

PSJA North is coming off an incredible season. In their district, the Raiders scored over 44 points per game, held opponents to under 9 points per game, and took home a share of the district title in the process.

This year, they bring back much of last year's offensive firepower but have some key roles to fill on defense if they want to make a deeper playoff run this fall.

"We had two close ball games last year and we didn't finish, so we're not as mentally tough as we think we are. So, we need to get in there and start focusing on the little things, making sure we're on the little things when the crowd's going crazy when it's a tight ball game. Still get our assignments down, that's where we broke down last year so that's what we're working on,” said PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann

With Ethan Guerra, Andrew Alvarado and Daren Garcia all returning, the rushing attack for the Raiders is set to be fierce. That trio combined for over 3,000 yards on the ground last season. Now, they're another year older and ready to be even more unstoppable on the ground.

"Most of the offense is back, but those three guys right there are going to be able to hold it down until the linebackers figure it out on defense. Offensively, the fullback, running back and quarterback and that offensive line that's back is gonna try to keep us in ball games until everybody grows up,” says Kaufmann.

"We've been in the same backfield since middle school, it's truly a blessing playing with the guys that I love, and I know they've got my back at all times,” said PSJA North senior quarterback, Daren Garcia.

PSJA North is part of a monstrous nine-team district but managed to fight to take home a share of the district crown last year as part of a three-way tie at the top. They know the district remains just as tough entering this season.

"I mean it's going to be a great game, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, they're good competition, we're going to come in ready, have the same mentality and go get district,” said PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra.

If the Raiders want to get to the level they need to get to, they know the defense needs to develop. They have some new players stepping up in the front seven after graduating their two leading tacklers from last season.

"We've been trying to figure out what we're going to do with the linebacker spot all summer and then we ended up finding some d-linemen so our d-lineman are going to be a lot tougher. Our secondary is pretty much mostly back so until those young guys in the middle figure it out we're going to be taking care of the front and back end,” says Kaufmann.

Some Raiders players are feeling extremely confident that the defense has what it takes.

“Our biggest strength would probably be our defense, no offense to our offense but our defense is looking real sharp this year. It always is but this year it's like especially with everybody coming close like a family, it's a different type of feeling,” said PSJA North senior safety Bryan Guerrero.

The Raiders first game is on August 28th against San Benito.