Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Raymondville Bearkats

Change is coming for Raymondville football in 2025. A new head coach and a new offensive coordinator just scratches the surface of an entirely new look for the program.

"We want to be district champions,” Raymondville’s new head football coach Will Littleton proclaimed at Midnight Madness. “That's the goal no matter what. From day one we say we're going to be the best team in Raymondville history and we've been working our tails off to do that."

Raymondville hired Littleton as their new head coach after longtime athletic director and head coach Frank Cantu retired at the end of last season. The team finished with a 3-4 district record, missing the playoffs.

Littleton is known for turning programs around after his stint at PSJA Memorial, in which he snapped a 10-year playoff drought.

"He's definitely changed the culture around here,” Bearkats senior left tackle Homer Tovar said. “He's more intense. He wants to win and he wants to do it now. He's not worried about later."

"This season is going to be different and Coach Littleton and the staff he brings is going to be amazing,” Bearkats senior linebacker Rolando Villasana added. “For the rest of the players I think it's good for all of us."

Littleton did not come alone, he also brought over offensive coordinator Jeff LeFevre from Edinburg Vela who was a part of the undefeated district title run last season.

As for starting positions, that's something they're still trying to figure out.

"Right now most positions are open,” Littleton said. “We're still getting after it.”

Littleton already seems to be taking well to the Bearkats community as the season draws near.

"This community is unbelievable. I'm from a small town where football is everything and I hadn't felt that in a long time... it's been awesome."

The Bearkats will start the season on August 29th against Brownsville St Joseph Academy.