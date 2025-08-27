Two-a-Day Tour 2025: San Benito Greyhounds

The San Benito Greyhounds had one of the toughest six game non-district schedule in 2024, facing powerhouses like PSJA North, Austin Westlake, and Carthage.

The team finished the year 2-9 overall, which was the first losing season under head coach Dan Gomez.

"Yeah it hurt a lot," San Benito senior right tackle Alex Munoz said. "We hear it from a lot of people around the city, school and everything, so it hurt a lot."

Yet, the Greyhounds managed to earn their 11th straight playoff appearance and are now gearing up to make it 12 in a row.

Junior Quarterback Albert Gonzalez is under center as the full-time starter this season. Munoz explained the chemistry he's built with Gonzalez during practice.

"I'm always helping Albert and helping everybody else like hey, we're in this together because I experienced great teams when I was a sophomore and then I experienced a bad team, so it's really important that we use our experience to bring everybody together and get back to where we were when we were winning," Munoz added.

This season William Huerta takes over as the defensive coordinator after their previous coach, Johnny Garza, went on to take the Brownsville Rivera head coaching job. At Huerta's disposal is senior linebacker Victor Rodriguez who finished last year with 63 tackles, 5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

"I think the best thing I did was maybe the sacks," Rodriguez said. "It caused a lot of turnovers and we got the offense on the field so hopefully I can continue with that from last year and continue to get more sacks and turnovers so we can get the offense back on the field."

San Benito begins the regular season on the road against PSJA North. Then, the Greyhounds will host 6A Division 1 state runner-up Austin Westlake. They begin district play in week 7 against Brownsville Hanna.