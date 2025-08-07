Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Santa Rosa Warriors

The Santa Rosa Warriors are coming off a strong 2024 campaign.

The Warriors return a strong group of starters including senior starting quarterback Riley Fonseca.

"Leave it out on every play and I'm confident as I said I know our team is going to get it done this year," Fonseca said of the team chasing a district title this year. "The work we've put in the offseason is going to show."

Last season, the team finished 4-2 in district play, in a tie for second place behind George West.

This season, they're looking to capitalize on their strong returning class and are poised to be firmly in the district championship conversation.

"We're kind of excited as coaches to find out who we're going to be as a team in 2025," Santa Rosa head coach Joe Maricharlar said. "They've been working extremely hard and they're trying to do something special for the community of Santa Rosa so are leaders have a tough task ahead of them."

"It's a team game, all come together we're all brothers," Warriors senior running back JD Flores added. "We just need to work hard everyday and keep going at it."

The Warriors first game is against a team from Mexico on August 29th. They start district play on September 26th against Banquete.