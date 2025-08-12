Two-A-Day Tour 2025: Sharyland Rattlers

The Sharyland Rattlers are coming into the 2025 season with a lot of familiar faces. Calvin Harris is coming back as the starting quarterback after putting up crazy numbers his junior year. He had 3,643 total yards with 30 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing.

His favorite weapons are also coming back, Francisco Gomez and Bruno Cavazos who combined for over 1,600 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.