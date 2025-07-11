Two arrested after cocaine and cash found in Harlingen home

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after officers with the Harlingen Police Department executed a search warrant at a home, according to a news release.

Rene Lerma and Julissa Perez were arrested after officers recovered over 44 grams of cocaine, more than 13 grams of THC wax, $3,170 and a Pontiac G8 at a residence in the 1300 block of south D Street., according to police.

Lerma and Perez were charged with manufacture and possession of a controlled substance. Lerma faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $85,000 while Perez’s bond was set at $55,000.

“This operation highlights the Harlingen Police Department’s continued commitment to combating drug-related activity and protecting the community from the threat of organized crime,” the news release stated. “The department remains vigilant in its mission to ensure public safety and encourages residents to report suspicious activity.