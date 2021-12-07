Two arrested in connection to fatal Edinburg shooting

Edinburg police have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

On Monday officials said two people were arrested in the death of 23-year-old Anthony Maldonado.

While the identities of the two arrested have not been released, authorities say one individual is facing a capital murder charge. The other is expected to be charged with hindering an apprehension or prosecution.

Edinburg police found Maldonado dead in an alleyway early Sunday morning on the 3800 block of Sara Evans Street.