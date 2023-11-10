Two arrested on drug charges following raid at Alamo home

Two men were arrested Thursday on drug charges following a raid at a home in Alamo, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Garcia, 30, and Rodrigo Escobedo, 23, were both arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Frank Medrano.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office raid home in Alamo

Both men were arrested after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of Border Road and Chandlyr Drive on Thursday.

Bond for both men was set at $82,000 each.