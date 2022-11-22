x

Two death investigations underway in Brownsville

Tuesday, November 22 2022

Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville.

Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning.

Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez.

Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called police.

Investigators say Juarez left his home Sunday morning and never returned.

The second body was discovered two hours later. It was a man's body found next to an HEB near Boca Chica.

Channel 5 News learned that the second man was 60 and homeless.

