Two emergency call boxes added to hike and bike trail in McAllen

More solar-powered call boxes were added to the Bentsen Hike and Bike Trail in McAllen.

The city has placed two new emergency call boxes along the trail. The first one is off Bentsen Road and Vine Avenue, and the second one is located on Nolana Avenue.

Each box has a red button that, if pushed, a blue light turns on and sends officers with the McAllen Police Department to the location in case of an emergency.

The call boxes are part of the city's effort to keep people safe along these trails.

"Some just don't want to carry a cellphone when they're exercising, running, walking, and so on. So it's important that the citizen's know these call boxes are here," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. "It's also important for the bad guys to know that these call boxes are here because that's what deters crime."

Both call boxes cost the city a combined total of over $14,000 and each one is also 5G compliant.

The city of McAllen is working on adding more call boxes on other hike and bike trails.