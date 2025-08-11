Two Harlingen girls killed in mobile home fire

Two girls were declared dead at the scene of a mobile home fire, according to Harlingen assistant fire Chief Ruben Balboa.

The fire happened Sunday at around 11:34 p.m. at the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

According to Balboa, five children lived at the home with their mother. The mobile home was declared a total loss.

The victims were identified as Harlingen CISD students who were 11 and 13 years old.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral arraignments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a statement, Harlingen CISD said they are deeply saddened by the loss of two of their students. See the statement below:

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. In response, we are mobilizing a team of counselors to provide mental health support. Beginning tomorrow, a team of counselors will be present at the affected campuses to offer emotional support and guidance to both students and staff. These services will remain available in the coming days as needed. At Harlingen CISD, the well-being of our students is our highest priority. We recognize that healing takes time and that every student processes grief differently. Our commitment is to ensure that no student feels alone and that every individual has access to the care and resources they need.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.