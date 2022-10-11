Two men to face decades in prison for child sexual abuse in Cameron County

Two men are facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse, according to a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Sanez.

Esteban Saavedra and Jorge Alberto Martinez pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday.

Saavedra pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment, including sex abuse of a child, victim under 14, indecency with a child/sexual contact, and sexual assault.

Saavedra was sentenced to 25 years in prison on count one, ten years on count two and 20 years on count three.

Saavedra will have to register as a lifetime sex offender, and a lifetime protective order was granted to the victim.

Prosecutors say the sexual acts were committed when the victim was 10 years old and continued through the age of 14. The abuse took place in the Saavedra's home.

Martinez pleaded guilty to a four-count indictment, including sex abuse of a child, victim under 14, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two counts of indecency with child/sexual conduct.

Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count, which will run concurrently.

Martinez will have to register as a lifetime sex offender, and a lifetime protective order was granted to the victims.

Prosecutors say Martinez committed sexual acts to two victims, ages 11 and 13. The abuse was continuous and forceful, the news release stated.

“It is unfortunate how almost every child abuse case we investigate and prosecute, involves a family member as the perpetrator," Saenz said in the news release. "It is important that as parents, we try our best to have our children trust and confide in us. Believe them when they say they don’t want to stay or be with a certain person."