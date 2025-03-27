Two people die in Sebastian trailer home fire

The Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator confirmed two people have died in a trailer home fire in Sebastian.

Fire officials responded to the fire at around 6 a.m. along U.S. Business 77 on Thursday. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said the victims were a man and a woman. They were found when firefighters responded inside the home. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.