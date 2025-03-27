Two people die in Sebastian trailer home fire
The Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator confirmed two people have died in a trailer home fire in Sebastian.
Fire officials responded to the fire at around 6 a.m. along U.S. Business 77 on Thursday. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said the victims were a man and a woman. They were found when firefighters responded inside the home. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Hondo neighborhood streets flooded following rain
-
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville mayor highlights accomplishments in latest State of the City Address
-
San Benito man urging others to get screened for colon cancer
-
Solar panel farm opens in Starr County
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...