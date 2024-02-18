Two people hospitalized after home fire in Mission
Two people were hospitalized after a house fire occurred at a Mission home Sunday morning.
The Mission fire chief said the fire happened at around 8 a.m. There has been no word on what caused the fire, but a mattress in the back bedroom was the bulk of the fire.
Two people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
