Two separate incidents result in $1 million in cocaine seized at Anzalduas, Hidalgo bridges

Narcotics seized at the Anzalduas International Bridge. Photo: CBP

Two separate incidents at the Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges resulted in U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seizing $1,009,600 in cocaine, according to a news release.

According to the news release, on February 15, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge made contact with a Chevrolet SUV entering the United States from Mexico.

A physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in 20 packages of "alleged cocaine" being extracted from the vehicle. The packages weighed a total of 46.16 pounds, according to the news release.

The news release said a few hours after the Anzalduas seizure, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Nissan sedan entering the United States from Mexico.

A physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in CBP officers extracting 12 packages of "alleged cocaine" weighing at 29.45 pounds, according to the news release.

The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations arrested the drivers and launched a criminal investigation.