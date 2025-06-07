Two suspects identified, charged in connection with robbery, assault in Mission

Two suspects who were arrested on Friday in connection with the robbery and assault of a woman and her 14-year-old son were identified and charged on Saturday.

Carlos Gavia Anguiano, 33, and Alexander Escayola Molina, 41, both Mexican nationals, were charged with two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were set at $1.5 million.

Anguiano and Molina are accused of restraining and physically assaulting a mother and her son during a home robbery on May 30. They stole $20,000 and some jewelry.

One man has already been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Jonathan Alexander Rodriguez Gaona, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $1,350,000.