Two teens charged in connection with San Benito raid

Edward Estrada, Nicholas Mendoza. Photo courtesy of Cameron County jail.

The two teens arrested following a raid in San Benito were arraigned Thursday on drug charges.

Nicholas Mendoza, 17, a Mexican citizen, and Edward Estrada, 17, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Mendoza's bond was set at $42,500 and Estrada's bond was set at $30,000.

The raid happened Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of West Expressway 83. The Cameron County District Attorney's Office announced that drugs, weapons and ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash were found inside the home.

