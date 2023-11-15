Two teens arrested on drug charges following San Benito raid

Two teens were arrested in San Benito after multiple law enforcement agencies found thousands of dollars, drugs and ammunition in a home, according to a news release.

Nicolas Mendoza and Edward Estrada were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of West Expressway 83 Wednesday where 119 THC vape pens, 16 ounces of marijuana, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition and over $8,670 were discovered.

Both teens are being held at the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center pending their arraignment, the news release stated.