Two teens charged in connection with stolen vehicle in Brownsville

39 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 4:30 PM May 09, 2025 in News - Local

Two teens have been charged in connection with a stolen Jeep Gladiator that was recovered on Thursday in downtown Brownsville, according to police.

Brownsville police said 18-year-old Daniel Torres and 17-year-old Jose Antonio Reyna were arraigned on several charges.

Torres was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, according to police. He also confessed to an additional motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $71,500.

Brownsville police said Reyna has been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and was issued a $15,000 bond.

