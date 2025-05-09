Two teens charged in connection with stolen vehicle in Brownsville
Two teens have been charged in connection with a stolen Jeep Gladiator that was recovered on Thursday in downtown Brownsville, according to police.
Brownsville police said 18-year-old Daniel Torres and 17-year-old Jose Antonio Reyna were arraigned on several charges.
Torres was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, according to police. He also confessed to an additional motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $71,500.
Brownsville police said Reyna has been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and was issued a $15,000 bond.
