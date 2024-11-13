TXDOT: Eastbound Frontage Road in Pharr reopens following gas leak
The eastbound Frontage Road near Sugar Road in Pharr has reopened to traffic, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said they have been told by Texas Gas Service that repairs could be completed by Thursday or Friday.
On Tuesday, a gas leak closed down I-2 and surround roads. The cause of the leak was connected to construction on the Pharr Interchange.
