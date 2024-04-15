TXDOT holding first public meeting on road expansion project in San Juan
The Texas Department of Transportation will be holding one of two public meetings on Monday on the expansion of Raul Longoria Road in San Juan.
TXDOT wants to add one lane going in both directions. If the $40 million project is approved, the expansion would be between Expressway 83 and Nolana Loop.
RELATED STORY: TxDOT seeking public input on proposed road widening project in San Juan
Monday's meeting will be virtual and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. To watch, click here.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in-person from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Multi-Purpose Center, located at 509 East Earling Road in San Juan.
